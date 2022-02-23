Molson Coors Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.04, revenue of $2.62B beats by $70M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:12 AM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Molson Coors press release (NYSE:TAP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.62B (+14.4% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Board of Directors Raises Quarterly Dividend 12% to $0.38 per share.
- Underlying EBITDA of $457.3 million increased 21.9% in constant currency.
- Reduction in net debt of $0.9 billion since December 31, 2020.
- Guidance: Company Issues 2022 Guidance for Top and Bottom-Line Growth, Continuing to Deliver on its Revitalization Plan and Premiumizing its Portfolio.
- Net sales: mid single-digit increase versus 2021 on a constant currency basis.
- Underlying income (loss) before income taxes: high single-digit increase compared to 2021 on a constant currency basis.
- Deleverage: We expect to achieve a net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio below 3.0x by the end of 2022.
- Underlying free cash flow: $1.0 billion, plus or minus 10%.
- Underlying depreciation and amortization: approximately $750 million, plus or minus 5%.
- Consolidated net interest expense: approximately $265 million, plus or minus 5%.
- Underlying effective tax rate: in the range of 22% to 24% for 2022.