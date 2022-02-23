Tenneco is acquired by Apollo Management in $7.1B deal
Feb. 23, 2022 7:18 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), APOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (TEN) said it struck a deal to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management (NYSE:APO) for $20.00 per share.
- The all-cash transaction will have an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1B, inclusive of debt. The deal price of marks a 100.4% premium over Tenneco's closing share price of $9.98 on February 22.
- The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Tenneco board. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
- Following the closing, Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will continue to operate under the Tenneco name and brand and maintain a global presence.
- Shares of Tenneco (TEN) jumped 91.78% in premarket trading to $9.16.