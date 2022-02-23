Teleflex gets FDA clearance for expanded use of specialty catheter, coronary guidewire
Feb. 23, 2022 7:24 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an expanded indication for its specialty catheters and coronary guidewires for use in crossing chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions ((CTO PCI)).
- CTOs are longstanding complete blockages in coronary arteries that result in regional reduction of coronary blood flow (ischemia).
- The company said the devices receiving the expanded indication include the Teleflex GuideLiner V3 Catheter, TrapLiner Catheter, Turnpike Catheters, Spectre Guidewire, Raider Guidewire, Bandit Guidewire, Warrior Guidewire, and R350 Guidewire.
- The products were evaluated as part of a CTO-PCI study, which enrolled 150 patients in 13 investigational centers across the U.S.