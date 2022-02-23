Another headline that's been flying under the radar due to Russia's recent actions in Ukraine is that Canada has managed to clear out protesters in downtown Ottawa, which have been camping out there for weeks. The "Freedom Convoy" movement, which started with truckers demonstrating against COVID vaccine requirements and restrictions, even spread to several border crossings with the U.S., including the crucial Ambassador Bridge that connects downtown Detroit with Windsor, Ontario. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended up invoking emergency measures to quell the protest, which gave powers such as compelling towing companies to remove trucks from designated areas.

Economic price tag? The disruption was said to cost the Canadian capital over $800K per day in policing expenses, and that does not include the collateral damage felt by businesses in the surrounding areas. It also upended U.S. cross-border trade worth $350M a day, with the auto industry alone facing losses as high as $1B, including manufacturers like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Chrysler-maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). While the Ambassador Bridge has been cleared, it's going to take several weeks for things to return to normal, said Peter Nagle, auto research analyst at IHS Markit.

The Emergencies Act also allowed authorities to declare certain areas as no-go protest zones, where demonstrators could be subject to arrest. "You can disagree with elected officials. You can certainly disagree with me. But you can't harass your fellow citizens who disagree with you. You can't hold a city hostage. And you can't block a critical trade corridor and deprive people of their jobs," added Trudeau. Others argue that the invocation of emergency powers threatens civil liberties, while their expansive nature could set a dangerous precedent for future civil protests.

More controversy: The Canadian government instructed banks to lock the private and/or business accounts of individuals involved in the weeks-long demonstration, saying it was crucial during the declared emergency period. "We were very clear that we would be following the money, that we would be using financial tools to disrupt illegal blockades and occupations," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland declared. "These measures were put in place to disrupt illegal activity in Canada." While the accounts are now in the process of being unfrozen, organizers of the Freedom Convoy dubbed the move financial warfare, saying it would "sow mistrust in both the banking system and the government and the repercussions will be felt for years to come."