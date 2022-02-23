APi provides prelim 2022 revenue guidance
Feb. 23, 2022 7:25 AM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- APi (NYSE:APG) expects 2022 net revenues to range between $6.3 to $6.5B driven by its recurring service revenue; growth in net revenues on an organic basis at fixed currencies will be 6% – 7%.
- For 2022 adj. EBITDA, the company expects to deliver between $650 to $700M which will largely be dependent on the speed in which it finalizes and implement certain integration activities across our platform.
- In mid-December, the company estimated 2021 net revenue of at least $3.8B vs. the consensus of $3.78B.
- Q4 earnings are scheduled for Mar.1 release, before market opens.