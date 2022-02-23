Coca-Cola HBC is viewed favorably by Deutsche Bank

Feb. 23, 2022 7:29 AM ETCoca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Close up soda condensation bubbles

Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy rating on Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCPK:CCHGY) after taking in the bottler's Q4 earnings report, which featured 14.0% volume growth for the full year and comparable EBIT jumping 23.6%.

Analyst Mitch Collett: "Input cost inflation and geopolitical uncertainty suggest that 2022 will be a challenging year for CCH. Despite being mindful of these challenges CCH's management were able to offer guidance for M-HSD EBIT growth in 2022. We believe this underlines the resilience and health of the business and see recent weakness as an excellent buying opportunity for a company that has made a habit of overdelivery. Returning CCH to a sector multiple would imply 58% upside. In the meantime, there is a 2.8-3.1% dividend yield to limit the downside risk."

During Coca-Cola HBC's earnings call, execs highlighted the opportunity the company sees in the new Egyptian market.

