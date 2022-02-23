ARKO adds fleet fueling cardlock and fuel distribution business with Quarles Petroleum deal
Feb. 23, 2022 7:29 AM ETArko Corp. (ARKO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GPM, a subsidiary of ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) has agreed to acquire certain assets of Quarles Petroleum, including 121 branded and 64 contracted cardlock sites, located on high-traffic corridors in the mid-Atlantic region.
- Quarles is the largest fleet fueling cardlock operator on the U.S. east coast, with operations in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.
- The addition is part of ARKO’s strategic focus on growth and generating long-term shareholder value with its dual convenience and wholesale platform.
- The Company expects the deal to add ~17.3 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis.
- Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC, the private equity real estate firm will fund approximately $130M of the purchase price.
- The deal will add approximately 200 million gallons to the approximately 2 billion gallons ARKO currently sells annually.
- The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.