Koppers Holdings declares $0.05 dividend; first since 2014

Feb. 23, 2022 8:03 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) declares $0.05/share quarterly dividend; the firm's first quarterly cash dividend since Nov. 2014.
  • Forward yield 0.73%
  • Payable April 4; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17.
  • CFO Jimmi Sue Smith stated, "Our strong operating cash flows and strategic growth plan enable us to complete our intended deleveraging plans and initiate a quarterly dividend, while also maintaining strong liquidity and capital flexibility to support ongoing investments for growth, as well as returning capital to shareholders."
  • See KOP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.