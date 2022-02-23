Koppers Holdings declares $0.05 dividend; first since 2014
Feb. 23, 2022 8:03 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) declares $0.05/share quarterly dividend; the firm's first quarterly cash dividend since Nov. 2014.
- Forward yield 0.73%
- Payable April 4; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17.
- CFO Jimmi Sue Smith stated, "Our strong operating cash flows and strategic growth plan enable us to complete our intended deleveraging plans and initiate a quarterly dividend, while also maintaining strong liquidity and capital flexibility to support ongoing investments for growth, as well as returning capital to shareholders."
