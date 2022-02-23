TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

Feb. 23, 2022 7:54 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TJX (NYSE:TJX) declares $0.295/share quarterly dividend, 13.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.260.
  • Forward yield 1.81%
  • The dividend is expected to be payable in June 2022.
  • The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
  • The new authorization represents approximately 4% of the Company’s outstanding shares at current prices.
  • See TJX Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
