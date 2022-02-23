Stratasys Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.02, revenue of $167.02M beats by $1.99M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:35 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stratasys press release (NASDAQ:SSYS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $167.02M (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M.
- Shares +1.34% PM.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted diluted EPS of $0.14 to $0.19 vs. consensus of $0.12 and revenue of $680M to $695M vs. consensus of $669.55M.
- CEO comment: “In 2021 we established the necessary infrastructure to drive our company’s success in the years to come with key acquisitions and successful product launches. We strengthened our industry leadership position as we reinvigorated and expanded our entire polymer 3D printing portfolio. A multitude of industries continues to embrace the many benefits of additive manufacturing and incorporate them into their mass production of parts, and Stratasys is at the forefront of this ongoing transformation. Equipped with best-in-class offerings, unmatched Go-to-Market network and support infrastructure, a strong balance sheet, and the best 3D printing talent relentlessly focused on execution, we are positioned to further build on our momentum in 2022. As we look ahead, we are energized and excited for the future of Stratasys.”