TrueCar names Jantoon Reigersman as COO
Feb. 23, 2022 7:43 AM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) has named CFO Jantoon Reigersman as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2022.
- Reigersman joined the company in Jan. 2021 as CFO, after serving in the same capacity at Leaf Group.
- As COO, Reigersman will seek to improve operational effectiveness and fulfillment to drive future revenue growth at the firm. He will also focus on the rollout and adoption of TrueCar+, a two-sided marketplace that aims to bring the car buying experience fully online.
- TrueCar reported its Q4 results on Feb. 22, 2022, failing to meet both revenue and earnings estimates
- TRUE -13.71% pre-market