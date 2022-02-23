Kraft Heinz and the J.R. Simplot sign multi-year strategic supply agreement for Ore-Ida
Feb. 23, 2022 7:50 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Simplot Food, division of the J.R. Simplot, have signed a long-term agreement for making Simplot as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Ore-Ida.
- Kraft Heinz will continue to own the Ore-Ida brand.
- Simplot is a leading expert in potato manufacturing and distribution and is expected to help grow the Ore-Ida brand by introducing world-class innovation and technology.
- Under the agreement, Kraft Heinz will transfer ownership of its potato manufacturing facility in Ontario, Ore to Simplot, with Simplot committing to make capital investments as needed to meet elevated demand.
- The site handover is expected in 2Q22.