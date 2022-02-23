Autoliv to collaborate with Polestar on climate-neutral car
Feb. 23, 2022 7:51 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is rising 1.4% premarket Wednesday after the firm intents to collaborate with Polestar in its industry-leading initiative Polestar 0.
- The goal is to develop a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.
- The collaboration is in line with Autoliv's commitment to be the first automotive safety supplier to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030 and aim for net-zero emissions across its supply chain by 2040.
- Under the partnership, both parties intend to research and develop technology aiming at finding climate neutral solutions and innovations related to automotive safety such as pyrotechnics, textiles, and new generations of materials for airbags and seatbelts.