Fiore Cannabis provides guidance and timing for Q4 2021 results

Feb. 23, 2022 7:54 AM ETFiore Cannabis Ltd. (FIORF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Fiore Cannabis (OTCQX:FIORF) has provided guidance on its revenue forecast for Q4 to be ~C$765K, a 42% increase Y/Y, gross profit of ~C$213K, an 18% increase Y/Y.
  • For the full year revenue is anticipated to be ~C$3.56M, a 62% increase Y/Y, gross profit to be ~C$711K, a 2440% increase Y/Y.
  • "We look forward to providing investors and those following the Company with additional detail on our financial performance and market position," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis.
  • The proceeds of USD$250K will be used to settle the Company's outstanding May 2019 convertible debenture.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.