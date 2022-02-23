Fiore Cannabis provides guidance and timing for Q4 2021 results
- Fiore Cannabis (OTCQX:FIORF) has provided guidance on its revenue forecast for Q4 to be ~C$765K, a 42% increase Y/Y, gross profit of ~C$213K, an 18% increase Y/Y.
- For the full year revenue is anticipated to be ~C$3.56M, a 62% increase Y/Y, gross profit to be ~C$711K, a 2440% increase Y/Y.
- "We look forward to providing investors and those following the Company with additional detail on our financial performance and market position," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis.
- The proceeds of USD$250K will be used to settle the Company's outstanding May 2019 convertible debenture.