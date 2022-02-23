Aehr Test Systems stock climbs 6% pre-market on initial order for FOXTM DiePak Carriers
Feb. 23, 2022 7:54 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is up ~6% pre-market after the firm announced that it has secured an initial order for its proprietary FOXTM DiePak Carriers for a new optical sensor device.
- The order is from a current FOX-XPTM Multi Wafer and Singulated Die/Module test and burn-in system customer, which supplies sensors to a major mobile device, personal computer, and consumer electronics manufacturer.
- The order, worth over $1.2M, also includes the firm's automated DiePak pick and place handler change kit to allow fully automated placement of devices into the FOX DiePaks, as well as removal and automated physical binning of good and bad parts into respective trays of parts using Aehr’s DiePak Device Handler.