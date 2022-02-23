Physicians Realty Trust FFO of $0.26 in-line, revenue of $116.12M misses by $0.64M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:55 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Physicians Realty Trust press release (NYSE:DOC): Q4 FFO of $0.26 in-line.
- Revenue of $116.12M (+4.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.64M.
- Shares +0.18% PM.
- Completed investments of $852.2 million during the fourth quarter, including the acquisition of the 1.4 million square foot Landmark Portfolio.
- Fourth quarter MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income growth was 2.9% year-over-year.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share and OP Unit for the fourth quarter 2021, paid January 18, 2022.
- Issued $500 million of public senior notes on October 13, 2021, with maturity of 10 years and a coupon rate of 2.625%.
- 2022 Guidance: The Company anticipates general and administrative expenses and recurring capital expenditures to be between $40 million and $42 million and $29 million and $31 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022. During 2022, assuming favorable capital market conditions, the Company expects to close between $250 million and $500 million of real estate investments, including development commitments, at cap rates of 5.25% to 6.00%.