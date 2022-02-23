Physicians Realty Trust FFO of $0.26 in-line, revenue of $116.12M misses by $0.64M

Feb. 23, 2022 7:55 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Physicians Realty Trust press release (NYSE:DOC): Q4 FFO of $0.26 in-line.
  • Revenue of $116.12M (+4.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.64M.
  • Shares +0.18% PM.
  • Completed investments of $852.2 million during the fourth quarter, including the acquisition of the 1.4 million square foot Landmark Portfolio.
  • Fourth quarter MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income growth was 2.9% year-over-year.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share and OP Unit for the fourth quarter 2021, paid January 18, 2022.
  • Issued $500 million of public senior notes on October 13, 2021, with maturity of 10 years and a coupon rate of 2.625%.
  • 2022 Guidance: The Company anticipates general and administrative expenses and recurring capital expenditures to be between $40 million and $42 million and $29 million and $31 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022. During 2022, assuming favorable capital market conditions, the Company expects to close between $250 million and $500 million of real estate investments, including development commitments, at cap rates of 5.25% to 6.00%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.