Cardiovascular Systems, Innova Vascular team up for thrombectomy devices
Feb. 23, 2022 7:58 AM ETCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) has collaborated with Innova Vascular to develop a full line of novel thrombectomy devices.
- Thrombectomy is an interventional procedure performed to remove blood clots from arteries and veins.
- The company intends to acquire and commercialize novel thrombectomy devices from Innova targeting peripheral vascular disease, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).
- Under the agreements, CSII has provided financing to Innova for developing the thrombectomy devices.
- While, under an acquisition option agreement, upon Innova’s completion of key technical, regulatory and clinical milestones in the development program, CSII will have exclusive rights to acquire the thrombectomy devices, subject to conditions.
- Pending regulatory clearance in the U.S., CSII could begin to commercialize a portfolio of manual aspiration and clot retrieval devices for treating peripheral vascular disease in its fiscal 2023.
- The portfolio and corresponding indications for use are expected to be expanded to include treatment of DVT and PE following completion of trials.