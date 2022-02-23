Tronox Holdings secures incremental term loan to redeem $500M senior notes
Feb. 23, 2022 7:57 AM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) has announced the launch of incremental term loan under its existing credit agreement in an amount of $400M.
- The company expects to use this proceed together with cash in hand to redeem all of its outstanding $500M principal amount of 6.5% senior secured notes due 2025.
- The redemption date is expected to occur on April 4, 2022.
- "The transaction will reduce our gross debt by $100 million to our previously stated $2.5 billion target, ahead of our 2023 goal. Additionally, the transaction will reduce cash interest payments, extend maturities, and replace secured bond debt with prepayable term loan debt," said senior vice president and chief financial officer Tim Carlson.
