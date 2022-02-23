WisdomTree Investments boosts stock buyback program to $100M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:57 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) increased it existing stock repurchase program by $85.7M, bringing the amount of stock it may buy back to $100M shares of common stock through April 27, 2025.
- The increased and extended program "demonstrates our confidence in our future and allows us to leverage our strong free cash flows to not only continue to invest in the business, but return excess capital to stockholders," said WisdomTree (WETF) CEO Jonathan Steinberg.
- Since it first started its stock repurchase program in 2014, WisdomTree (WETF) has repurchased a total of ~20.3M shares for $145.7M, including $34.5M of shares in 2021.
- One area that the company is investing in is blockchain technology, its CEO said on its Q4 earnings call.