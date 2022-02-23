TJX Companies fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after Q4 results fell short of expectations.

Overall open-only comp store sales increased 10% during the quarter on top of a 6% increase in Q4 a year ago. U.S. open-only comp store sales increased 13% over a 6% increase a year ago. Q4 sales were trending higher before the surges in Omicron.

TJX's (NYSE:TJX) consolidated pretax profit margin fell to 9.0% from 10.9% a year ago. Though the retailer benefited from buying and occupancy leverage due to its strong open-only comp store sales results, merchandise margin was down primarily due to 2.8 percentage points of incremental freight expense, which was more than TJX expected.

Net income came in at $940.2M vs. $325.5M a year ago.

For the full fiscal year, TJX increased its store count by 117 stores to a total of 4,689 stores and increased square footage by 2% compared to the prior year.

CEO outlook: "While freight and wage cost pressures remain elevated, we are pleased that our retail pricing strategy is working very well. This gives us confidence in improving our profitability when the macro environment normalizes, while continuing to offer exceptional values to customers every day. In a year when we grew sales to nearly $50 billion, we are very confident in our goal of TJX becoming an increasingly profitable, $60 billion-plus company."

Shares of TJX Companies shed 6.91% premarket to $60.74 vs. the 52-week trading range of $61.15 to $77.35.