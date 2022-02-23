Electrovaya expands credit facility and extends maturity of promissory notes

Feb. 23, 2022 8:03 AM ETElectrovaya Inc. (EFLVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) credit facility will be increased from C$7M to C$11M for supporting its sales growth; it extended the term to maturity of its C$6M promissory notes with a Canadian financial institution from July 1, 2022 to Dec. 21, 2022.
  • As a consideration for these amendments, Electrovaya has paid a renewal fee of C$400K, paid in shares to the financial institution.
  • "We believe the increased C$11M revolving credit facility will support our objective of about 130% revenue growth, for FY22 barring unforeseen circumstances," EVP & CFO Richard P Halka commented.
