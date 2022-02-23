Aadi Bioscience launches rare cancer therapy Fyarro

Feb. 23, 2022 8:14 AM ETAadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) launched its first proprietary product, Fyarro to treat a rare form of cancer.
  • In November 2021, the FDA approved Fyarro (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use to treat patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).
  • The company also launched Aadi Assist as its comprehensive patient support program, which offers resources designed to connect patients with co-pay assistance, referrals, verification of benefits and to ensure access to the drug as quickly and efficiently as possible.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.