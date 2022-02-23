Aadi Bioscience launches rare cancer therapy Fyarro
Feb. 23, 2022
- Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) launched its first proprietary product, Fyarro to treat a rare form of cancer.
- In November 2021, the FDA approved Fyarro (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use to treat patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).
- The company also launched Aadi Assist as its comprehensive patient support program, which offers resources designed to connect patients with co-pay assistance, referrals, verification of benefits and to ensure access to the drug as quickly and efficiently as possible.