The commercial-stage biotech company BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials fell short of Street forecasts.

The quarterly revenue climbed to $47.2M from $4.0M in Q4 2020, driven by $46.2M net revenue from hereditary angioedema therapy Orladeyo. Meanwhile, the full-year revenue stood at $157.2M, up from $17.8M in 2020 as Orladeyo net revenue reached $122.6M.

R&D and SG&A expenses rose ~79% YoY and ~69% YoY to reach $63.5M and $35.4M, respectively. However, the net loss for the quarter dropped ~71% YoY to $17.8M thanks to a one-time non-cash gain of $55.8M due to extinguishment of debt.

Meanwhile, the cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments rose ~71% from the 2020-year end to $517.8M.

For 2022, BioCryst (BCRX) projects no less than $250M net revenue from Orladeyo, more than double the level in 2021.

“With more than $500 million on our balance sheet and ORLADEYO revenue growing to no less than $250 million in 2022, and $1 billion in global peak sales, we are focused on compounding the value of the company by allocating capital to grow ORLADEYO and advancing our complement program to get our oral drugs to patients suffering from many different rare diseases,” Chief Executive Officer Jon Stonehouse remarked.

The company notes that Orladeyo is now covered by all major payors and pharmacy benefit managers. However, citing a temporary sales impact related to its coverage in the first quarter, BioCryst (BCRX) warns that there will be negligible Orladeyo net revenue growth in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

A conference call on earnings is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. EST.

See how BioCryst’s (BCRX) Q4 2021 results stacked up against the company’s historical financials.