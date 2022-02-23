Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -0.5% pre-market after saying it delivered its highest-ever profits in FY 2021 and nearly doubled its full-year payout to shareholders, paying out record total dividends of $10.40/share for 2021, or 79% of underlying earnings.

Full-year underlying earnings jumped to $21.38B from $12.45B in 2020, reflecting a jump in prices for the company's iron ore cash cow as well as other commodities including copper and aluminum, but analysts had expected underlying earnings of $21.63B.

Iron ore accounted for ~80% of Rio's underlying earnings last year, and prices skyrocketed in H1 to more than $200/metric ton thanks to lingering supply bottlenecks and a rush to produce steel in China ahead of anticipated environmental curbs; the average price Rio was paid for its Australian iron ore climbed to $143.80/ton from $98.90/ton in 2020.

Rio CFO Peter Cunningham told The Wall Street Journal that the higher dividend payout reflected the strength of the company's cash flow and would not affect its strategy to invest more in commodities tied to a global energy transition and the decarbonization of its own mining operations.

In contrast to the big investor payout, Rio's exploration and evaluation spending last year increased just 16%, prompting some concern from Nathaniel Taplin at WSJ's Heard On The Street that the company needs to invest more for the future.

Some of Rio Tinto's rivals, including Glencore and BHP, also reported record earnings in their latest fiscal reports (I, II).