Euroseas signs three-year charter contract for M/V "Aegean Express"
Feb. 23, 2022 8:17 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) has signed a new three-year charter contract for its M/V "Aegean Express" container vessel.
- The 1997-built Aegean Express has been chartered at $41K/day for a period of between a minimum of 36 and a maximum of 39 months; charter will commence in early April 2022.
- Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: "This contract increases our charter coverage for 2022 to about 96% and our charter coverage for 2023 and 2024 to about 67% and 45%, respectively. The daily rate of this charter is near the highest rate levels achieved by any vessel in our fleet for a three-year contract and highlights the strength of the containership markets. Over the period of this charter, M/V Aegean Express is expected to contribute in excess of $32m of EBITDA."
- Euroseas reported its Q4 earnings earlier this month