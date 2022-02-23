Hot Stocks: LOW, PANW, SPCE climb on earnings news; PUMP drops

Earnings news provided fodder for trading in Wednesday's pre-market action. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) both received a lift from their quarterly updates.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) also saw strength before the opening bell, as its earnings report showed the company had a strong cash position.

Meanwhile, ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) moved in the opposite direction following the announcement of its financial figures. A wider-than-expected loss sparked a pre-market decline.

Gainers

Lowe's (LOW) gained ground in pre-market trading following the release of strong earnings and guidance. The home improvement retailer reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations. Revenue rose 5% from last year to $21.3B -- more than $400M above consensus.

The company also gave an upbeat forecast, predicting 2022 revenue of $97B-$99B. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $97B. Based on its earnings release, LOW advanced 2% before the opening bell.

Financial figures also drove an advance in Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Shares of the cyber security company jumped nearly 8% in pre-market trading after its quarterly profit exceeded projections.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) represented another stock getting a post-earnings boost. The company's loss was not as wide as analysts had projected. At the same time, the firm disclosed a strong cash position, with $931M held at the end of Q4.

Boosted by the quarterly update, shares of the space tourism company rose 4% before the opening bell.

Decliner

A disappointing bottom line sent ProPetro (PUMP) lower in pre-market action. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share, while analysts were looking for a loss of $0.01 per share. Revenue managed to beat expectations, rising 59% from last year to $246M.

Calling Q4 a "transitory period," the oilfield services firm said adjusted EBITDA fell 12% sequentially, coming in at $37M. Based on the quarterly results, PUMP slipped almost 6% in pre-market action.

