Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) jumped in early Wednesday trading after the online retailer reported a Q4 profit beat and disclosed a strategic investment by Intercontinental Exchange in tZERO

The company capped off its second year of profitability even though active customers fell 12% in Q4 and orders were down 25% from the tough pandemic comparable from a year ago.

"We are proving we can adjust to, execute through, and take advantage of both positive and negative jolts in the market. It's encouraging that nearly one third of the overall home furniture and furnishings market continues to be transacted online," noted Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson on the current backdrop.

Shares of OSTK rose 10.67% in premarket action to $40.43 vs. the 52-week trading range of $35.67 to $111.28.

