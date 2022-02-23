Rackspace Technologies (NASDAQ:RXT) shares plunged in premarket trading and hit a new 52-week low after the cloud computing company posted fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, but concerns over margins and free cash flow prompted multiple analysts to downgrade the stock.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and lowered the price target to $10.50 from $18, noting that investors are now more focused on margin performance, and as such, the stock should "remain range-bound" as Rackspace could see margin volatility this year.

"The BT deal may be accretive to margins longer term given that is private cloud in nature, which are higher-margin services, but this could take several quarters to transition and impact margins for the balance of CY22," Bachman wrote in a note to clients. "Hence, management’s historical commentary that gross margins may continue to decline but op margins should remain stable is not valid. Further, this continues a trend of disappointing margin performance."

Rackspace shares plunged more than 25% in premarket trading to hit a new 52-week low of $8.12.

Adjusted operating margins in the fourth-quarter was 15.7%, while gross margins were 31.7%. However, for the first-quarter, Rackspace guided operating margins to 14.2%, compared to consensus estimate of 15.6%, with full-year adjusted operating margins expected to be between 15% and 16%.

In addition, Bachman added that if Rackspace signed even more larger deals this year, it could pressure margins even further, as the company goes after revenues "in a high-demand environment."

"As we have discussed several times since our January valuation report, it is our view that margin compression is receiving more scrutiny in CY22 during periods of rising rates," Bachman explained.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane also downgraded Rackspace, cutting the rating to hold from buy, while slashing the price target to $9, down from $21.

"Despite being in an attractive industry offering cloud solutions, it appears margins and free cash flow will continue to suffer near term with no credible reason to believe these negative trends will change on the horizon, in our view," Keane wrote in the note to clients.

On Tuesday, Rackspace posted fourth-quarter results that were better than expected and said first-quarter revenue would be between $768 million and $778 million.