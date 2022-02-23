Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) appoints Scott Burrows as its permanent President and CEO, after previously serving as CFO for seven years.

Burrows was named interim President and CEO last November when Mick Dilger unexpectedly stepped down from the positions; Burrows joined Pembina in 2010 after seven years in energy-focused investment banking.

Pembina shares fell as much as 5% when Dilger made his departure; CIBC's Robert Catellier was one of several analysts expressing surprise, saying he did not expect Dilger to step down "for a few years, and even then with the view of retiring as opposed to pursuing other opportunities."

Pembina shares have recovered virtually all of their losses since Dilger's departure; Seeking Alpha contributor Double Dividend Stocks likes Pembina's 6%-plus dividend yield.