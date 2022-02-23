Maris-Tech announces $227K order for advanced surveillance systems

Feb. 23, 2022 8:38 AM ETMaris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK), MTEKWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) has received a $227,000 purchase order from the Company's reseller based in the United Kingdom, for the Company’s advanced surveillance systems.
  • This is the first substantial order the Company has received to date, through the distributor, from a single customer for a single project.
  • The order includes outlays for Maris-Tech’s products Neptune Micro and Mercury Nano.
  • “We believe that the significance of this purchase order is not necessarily its large amount, but rather, the fact that it is a result of our long track record of serving customers in the UK and our seamless relationship with our reseller,” Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech stated.
  • MTEK shares +4.12% premarket to $2.02.
