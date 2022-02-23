MARA, HIVE and EH among pre market gainers
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) +96% on Q4 results.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) +32%.
- Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) +20% shoots higher on takeover interest - Bloomberg.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) +14%.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) +13% on Q4 results.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) +12% CAAC formally adopts special conditions for EH216-S AAV type certification.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) +11% on raising $3M in stock offering to CEO.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) +11% signs strategic cooperation agreement with EV manufacturer in China.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) +10% selected by digital mortar to disrupt the Retail Flow management market.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +8% on Q4 results.
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) +8% on FY results.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) +8%.
- Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) +7% on FY results.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) +7% as J.P. Morgan upgrades after Q2 results, guidance.
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) +7% on Q4 results.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) +7%.
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) +7%.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) +6% on $300M accelerated share repurchase deal.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) +6%.
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) +6% on Q4 results.
- Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) +6% announces $227,000 order for its advanced surveillance systems from a UK reseller.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) +6%.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) +5% on Q4 results.
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) +4% officially opens third launch pad, first mission scheduled to launch within a week.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) +5%.