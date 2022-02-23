Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) have inked a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement under which the life sciences company will provide dedicated capacity in the U.S. to manufacture Moderna’s COVID-19 shot.

For several years, Thermo Fisher (TMO) has partnered with Moderna (MRNA) in the fill-finish process and packaging of the vaccine, commercially known as Spikevax.

Per the expanded agreement, Thermo Fisher (TMO) will deliver dedicated manufacturing capacity for a range of aseptic fill-finish services, including lyophilized and liquid filling, a statement issued by the two companies on Wednesday read.

Additionally, Thermo Fisher (TMO) will offer inspection, labeling and final packaging services related to the production.

“We are pleased to further expand our collaboration with Thermo Fisher as a long-term manufacturing partner that will enable us to continue to build on our mRNA platform and pipeline,” remarked Juan Andres, Moderna's chief technical operations and quality officer.

Last month, Moderna (MRNA) raised its guidance for 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales indicating $18.5B worth of advance purchase agreements (APA), up from $17B of APAs reported in November.