Barclays (NYSE:BCS) U.S.-listed stock is up 5.7% in premarket trading after the U.K.-based bank's Q4 total operating income rose from a year ago, but slipped from Q3.

During the quarter net interest income rose both compared with Q3 and Q4 2020, while net trading income fell against both periods. Net fee, commission, and other income slipped from Q3 but rose from the year-ago period.

The company also disclosed that its current CEO, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, who's known as Venkat, took a pay cut when he was named to replace Jes Staley. The company set his fixed pay at £2.7M ($3.7M), with 50% in cash and 50% in shares, a reduction from his previous role as head of Global Markets and co-president of Barclays Bank PLC. He's receives the equivalent of 5% of his fixed pay in lieu of a pension. In addition, he is eligible for discretionary incentive award with a value of up to 93% of his fixed pay for bonus and up to 140% of his fixed pay for the long-term incentive program.

Q4 results details: Barclays (BCS) Q4 profit before tax of £1.47B ($2.0B) fell from £1.96B in Q3 and more than doubled from £646M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of £2.23B increased from £1.94B in Q3 and £1.85B in Q4 2020.

Q4 net operating income of £5.19B slipped from $5.35B in Q3 and rose from £4.45B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total operating expenses of £3.73B increased from £3.48B in Q3 and declined from £3.83B in Q4 2020.

Loans and advances to customers at amortized cost was £208.8B at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. £208.6B at Sept. 30, 2021.

Return on average allocated tangible equity of 16.8% increased from 12.7% in Q3 and 6.5% in Q4 2020.

Total income by business unit:

Personal Banking's £983M slipped from £990M in Q3 and rose from £895M in Q4 2020.

Barclaycard Consumer UK's £352M increased from £293M in Q3 and from £315M in the year-ago quarter.

Business Banking's £364M rose from £355M in Q3 and declined from £377M in Q4 2020.

Earlier, Barclays (BCS) GAAP EPS of 6.60p, total income of £5.16B