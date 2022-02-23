Liberated Syndication to acquire Podcast Ad Reps
Feb. 23, 2022 8:41 AM ETLSYNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Liberated Syndication (OTCPK:LSYN) said it will acquire Podcast Ad Reps, or PAR, a podcast advertising company.
- PAR and its team members will be combined with LSYN's AdvertiseCast business, one of the largest independent podcast advertising marketplaces.
- Rick Selah and Anthony Savelli, PAR’s founders and co-CEOs, will join AdvertiseCast’s leadership team.
- PAR provides LSYN with more host-read inventory that Libsyn can begin to sell immediately as well as more publishers for LYSN’s emerging programmatic advertising business. Over 120 exclusive shows will join the AdvertiseCast marketplace.
- The acquisition’s closing is expected to occur in Q1 2022.