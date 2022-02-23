Philip Morris International backs growth targets at CAGNY conference

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has a presentation scheduled for later on Wednesday at the CAGNY conference at which it plans to highlight the company's progress to date on becoming a predominantly smoke-free business by 2025.

Execs will discuss PM's smoke-free category investment and innovation leadership and plans for deployment within and across categories, geographies, consumer segments and price tiers.

Philip Morris is still confident in its 2021 to 2023 compound annual growth targets for revenue growth of more than 5% on an organic basis, and adjusted diluted EPS growth of more than 9%, excluding currency.

The company also said it does anticipate any material impact on the business related to the announced sanctions on Russia. In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 12% of PMI’s total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and around 8% of PMI’s total net revenue.

