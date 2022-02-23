Midwest Energy Emissions secures contract renewal valued up to $1.5M

Feb. 23, 2022 8:42 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) stated Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year contract renewal with an annual value expected to reach $1.5M.
  • Under the extended supply contract, Midwest Energy will continue supplying its patented sorbent enhancement additive technologies for mercury emissions capture.
  • "As coal-fired power increases throughout the U.S. over the next couple of years, ME2C has the capacity and infrastructure in place to be a solid business partner for major utilities across the U.S," said CEO Richard MacPherson.
  • Earlier (Feb. 16): Midwest Energy Emissions provides prelim FY22 revenue guidance
