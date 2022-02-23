Twitter to raise $1B debt capital
Feb. 23, 2022 8:43 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to issue $1B of senior notes due 2030 in a private placement.
- Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
- The interest rate and other terms of the notes are yet to be determined through negotiations between Twitter and the initial purchasers.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, repurchases of common stock, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.
- Shares down 0.4% premarket. Since the start of 2022, stock dipped ~24%.