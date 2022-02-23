Twitter to raise $1B debt capital

Feb. 23, 2022 8:43 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Hand holding paper bluebird on white isolated. Social media concept.

zakokor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to issue $1B of senior notes due 2030 in a private placement.
  • Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
  • The interest rate and other terms of the notes are yet to be determined through negotiations between Twitter and the initial purchasers.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, repurchases of common stock, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.
  • Shares down 0.4% premarket. Since the start of 2022, stock dipped ~24%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.