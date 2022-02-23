J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington on Tuesday said Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) trading volume could rise in Q4 on the basis of higher cryptocurrency prices and better volumes.

Worthington raised Q4 2021 EPS to $1.97 from $1.91 in the prior forecast, down from the $2.16 consensus. Moreover, "Coinbase's staking revenue will continue to rise, reflecting greater sophistication of Coinbase customers and thus greater use of staking services for Eth2.0," the analyst, who rates COIN as Overweight, wrote in a note to clients. He anticipates Q4 trading volume of $457B, a 40% jump from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, COIN stock is rising 2.8% in premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.1%) rebounds to $39K per token. Year-to-date, COIN dropped 30% and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slid 17%.

On the other hand, Worthington cut 2022 estimates due to lower digital asset prices in the first quarter of this year. "While we continue to expect greater development and utilization of the blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, we see the lower prices as weighing on Coinbase value traded and thus weighing on revenue and earnings," Worthington wrote in a note to clients. He projects trading volume of $1.6T this year, compared with $1.7T in the prior view.

Note Coinbase (COIN) is reporting Q4 earnings on Thursday.

Earlier in February, Seeking Alpha contributor Rumak Research justified a Strong Buy rating for Coinbase.