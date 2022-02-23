FactSet and BlackRock partner to offer Portware's EMS Capabilities with Aladdin
Feb. 23, 2022 8:43 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK), FDSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) entered into a multi-year partnership to integrate Portware's execution management system capabilities with the Aladdin platform, BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management and operations platform.
- The offering will provide common clients with a seamless experience across multi-asset portfolio and risk management, and trading execution, including access to Portware's high-performance electronic trading and automation capabilities via API.
- FactSet’s Portware is best known in the listed assets and Foreign Exchange markets, and recently added fixed income trading capabilities; and the Aladdin platform is leveraged by BlackRock and Aladdin clients to power informed decision-making and operational scale, supporting all aspects of the investment process on a single platform.
- The new capabilities will become available on the Aladdin platform to mutual clients starting March 2022, with additional capabilities to be rolled out across 2022 and 2023.