Cellectar Biosciences appoints Chad Kolean as CFO, Jarrod Longcor as COO
Feb. 23, 2022 8:44 AM ETCellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) names Mr. Chad Kolean as Chief Financial Officer and promoted Mr. Jarrod Longcor to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
- Mr. Kolean, a seasoned thirty-year industry veteran, will replace Dov Elefant, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
- Mr. Kolean most recently served as CFO to both Vivex Biologics and Titan Spine, a spinal implant med-tech company sold to Medtronic.
- Mr. Jarrod Longcor will add the new role of Chief Operating Officer to his Chief Business Officer responsibilities.
- In connection with the hiring, Cellectar has granted to Mr. Chad Kolean an option to purchase 150,000 shares of Cellectar’s common stock at an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of Cellectar’s common stock on the grant date as reported by Nasdaq.
- The stock option has a 10-year term, vests and becomes exercisable in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary from the date of Mr. Chad Kolean’s first day of employment.