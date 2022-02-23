Cathie Wood appears to be cutting ties with the big data analytics and software firm Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) as the asset manager has dumped 11.76M shares of the stock on Tuesday, according to the firm's daily disclosed trade records.

Tuesday was not an isolated incident, as Wood also unloaded 18.28M shares of the stock last week. In total, ARK Invest has dropped 30M shares of PLTR since Feb. 17 as the stock is off 76.7% from its all-time high and is approaching its IPO low, now trading at $10.48 a share.

Of the 11.7M shares that were discarded, the bulk came from Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which sold 9.4M shares.

Additionally, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) got rid of 1.1M shares, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) sold 899K shares, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) deserted 230K shares, and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) let go of 61K shares.

Year-to-date price action: PLTR -42.5%, ARKK -32.9%, ARKQ -19.1%, ARKW -31.9%, ARKX -14.5%, and ARKF -31.4%.

Wood's actively managed exchange traded funds have been under heavy scrutiny as some have labeled her holdings as a bunch of bubble stocks. However, ARK's CEO reaffirmed in a recent interview that innovation stocks are not in a bubble.