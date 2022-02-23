As Russia's military forces congregated on the Ukrainian border, commodity strategists worked through the cost/benefit of Russia curtailing energy exports or the west sanctioning Russian energy supplies. It was generally assumed Russian energy flows would be unimpacted by conflict in Ukraine; however, that narrative may be shifting. According to a letter seen by Bloomberg, one of Russia's largest coal exporters has asked customers to defer cargoes for a quarter, on the back of staff shortages and railway challenges.

Russia's Kuzbassrazrezugol produces ~10% of the country's coal volumes, but accounts for almost 20% of exports. The company produced ~38mt of thermal coal in 2021, and 7mt of coking coal, exporting over 70% of its production. According to Argus, the seaborne thermal coal market is ~1btpa, Russia accounts for ~150mt, and Kuzbassrazrezugol accounts for ~30mt. This suggests the deferral would reduce supply to the seaborne market by ~3%. The supply impact to the met coal market from deferrals would be only ~1%. However, the staffing and logistics challenges faced by one producer are unlikely to be isolated.

In addition to deferred cargoes, Russian/Ukraine tensions are likely to provide another tailwind to the global thermal coal market. With Germany canceling the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, Europe has scrambled to diversify sources of gas from abroad. As Europe bids LNG cargoes away from other jurisdictions (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:LNG) (NYSE:XOM), utilities across Asia are likely to increase coal imports. And thermal coal export prices from Australia indicate demand has accelerated in recent days.

Nearly every country in the world has the stated goal of reducing coal consumption, and as a result coal producers trade at uniquely discounted valuations. However, in an about-face from the IEA, the agency released a report detailing increasing demand for the dirty fuel through 2025. With demand growing, supplies curtailed, prices rising, and strong earnings from producers, companies like Peabody (NYSE:BTU), Arch (NYSE:ARCH), CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) stand to benefit from continued energy shortages in Europe and Asia.