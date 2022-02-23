Payments/crypto firm Nukkleus to go public through SPAC Brilliant Acquisition
Feb. 23, 2022 8:52 AM ETBrilliant Acquisition Corp (BRLI), BRLIU, BRLIW, NUKKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Payments and crypto firm Nukkleus (OTCPK:NUKK) agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC Brilliant Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRLI) in a transaction that will value the company at about $140M.
- Under the agreement, Nukkleus will undertake a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1:25.146, or such other ratio as may be agreed between Nukkleus and Brilliant, according to a statement.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in second or third quarter of this year. Upon closing, Nukkleus's common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NUKK."
- ClearThink Capital is acting as financial advisor to Nukkleus. Schiff Hardin is acting as legal advisor to Nukkleus. RedEight Capital, Axiom Capital Management and Earlybird Capital are acting as financial advisors to Brilliant. Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as legal advisor to Brilliant.
- Recall July 21, Brilliant Acquisition announces separate trading of its ordinary shares, rights, and warrants.