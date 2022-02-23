Isracann to acquire natural health medicine developer
Feb. 23, 2022 8:52 AM ETIsracann Biosciences Inc. (ISCNF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Isracann Biosciences (OTCPK:ISCNF) to acquire Praesidio Health of Canada.
- The appointment of Mr. Phil Floucault to the position of company’s CEO in late October of 2021, allowed for a period of investigation, reflection and ultimately offered an opportunity for Mr. Floucault to examine parallel complementary business opportunities within his extensive business network.
- Company also announces it has signed an agreement with Promethean Marketing to provide digital marketing services.
- Terms are for the offering of services for one month beginning February 23, 2022.
- As consideration for the contract, the company has made payments totaling $65,000.