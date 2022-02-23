Cytokinetics phase 3 trial of aficamten for heart disease opens enrollment

Feb. 23, 2022

  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) said a phase 3 trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is open to enrollment.
  • HCM is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.
  • The study, dubbed SEQUOIA-HCM, builds on the positive results from REDWOOD-HCM, a phase 2 trial of aficamten.
  • The main goal of the SEQUOIA-HCM study is the change in peak oxygen uptake measured by cardiopulmonary exercise testing from baseline to week 24.
