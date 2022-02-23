Cytokinetics phase 3 trial of aficamten for heart disease opens enrollment
Feb. 23, 2022 8:55 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) said a phase 3 trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is open to enrollment.
- HCM is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.
- The study, dubbed SEQUOIA-HCM, builds on the positive results from REDWOOD-HCM, a phase 2 trial of aficamten.
- The main goal of the SEQUOIA-HCM study is the change in peak oxygen uptake measured by cardiopulmonary exercise testing from baseline to week 24.