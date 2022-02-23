Hyzon to supply hydrogen trucks to Swedish logistics group, Maserfrakt
Feb. 23, 2022
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) has announced the signing of a vehicle supply agreement between MaserFrakt and Hyzon Motors Europe BV, Hyzon's joint venture with Holthausen Clean Technology Investment B.V.
- The collaboration marks a milestone in enabling emission-free long-haul transport in Sweden, as it is expected to bring the first hydrogen-powered heavy trucks in commercial operation to the country.
- Under the contract, Hyzon will supply two HyMax-250 fuel cell electric trucks, built on a 6x4 vehicle chassis.
- Through 98 kilograms of hydrogen stored onboard, the 64-ton trucks are expected to have a range of up to 680 kilometers.
- "Together with our customers we are constantly trying to find better and more sustainable transport solutions. We are confident that the collaboration with Hyzon Motors will pave the way for a greener future." said MaserFrakt CEO Per Bondemark.