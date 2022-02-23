Intellia Therapeutics signs lease agreement for building manufacturing facility
Feb. 23, 2022 8:56 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) entered into a lease agreement for developing a 140K sq. foot manufacturing facility in Waltham, Massachusetts for supporting the manufacturing of key components for its CRISPR-based investigational therapies.
- "This new facility is a strategic investment, which in combination with existing capabilities and partnerships, will provide us with significant manufacturing capacity and accelerate the clinical development and future commercial production for our therapeutic candidates," Intellia Chief Technical Officer Eliana Clark, Ph.D. commented.
- The facility will provide capacity and capabilities in support of Intellia's expanding pipeline and commercial readiness.
- The new facility, customized for Intellia’s requirements, will be constructed and managed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, and is expected to be operational in 2024.