Rocket Lab stock rises premarket as first mission to launch from new pad within a week
Feb. 23, 2022 8:56 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose 5% premarket after the firm said it completed its 2nd orbital launch pad at Launch Complex 1 and confirmed the new pad’s 1st mission will be a dedicated commercial launch scheduled to lift-off within a week’s time.
- Pad B is based within Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, the world’s 1st private orbital launch site, in Mahia, New Zealand.
- The new pad is RKLB's 3rd dedicated pad for its Electron launch vehicle and joins the existing Pad A at Launch Complex 1 and another launch pad at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.
- Pad B will support the launch of a dedicated Electron mission for Japanese Earth-imaging firm Synspective. Lift-off is currently scheduled for no earlier than Feb. 28 UTC.
- With 2 launch pads and private range assets at Launch Complex 1, concurrent launch campaigns are now possible from the site.
- Launching from a private launch complex, RKLB can avoid lofty range fees and overheads typically associated with shared launch sites.