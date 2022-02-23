Super Group provides preliminary 2021 numbers
Feb. 23, 2022 9:00 AM ETSuper Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) expects full year 2021 EBITDA to be greater than $350M.
- Company generated full year 2021 net gaming revenue in excess of $1.52B, representing an increase of ~36% from the prior year period.
- Neal Menashe, CEO commented: “We anticipate 2021 EBITDA to exceed our most recent estimate of $350 million. This reflects our team’s ability to execute our global business plan with precision, driving profitability while still attracting customers, entering new territories and expanding our sponsorship portfolio. Occasional industry headwinds, such as a lower-than-expected sports margin in October, along with the closure of select markets, including the Netherlands, were offset by stronger-than-projected new customer acquisition and revenues in multiple markets, for both Betway and Spin.”