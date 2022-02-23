Caesars Entertainment is rallying after hinting at Strip property sale
Caesars traded higher on Wednesday after the casino operator committed to reeling in spending on sports betting marketing initiatives and hinted that a Strip asset sale could be close. The stock is also being defended by a large number of bulls on Wall Street.
B. Riley Financial analyst David Bain (Buy, price target $183): "While we calculate CZR’s stock price implies a negative Digital value of well over $10B (or over $45 a share) versus ~+$9B of equity value for digital pure-play DKNG. While not to impugn DKNG, there are clear differences showcasing benefits of CZR’s omnichannel setup. CZRs called out ~$150M of new run-rate gaming revenue (70% flow-through) from digital patrons to its brick-and-mortar."
Jefferies analyst David Katz (Buy): "Despite the modest 4Q21 miss, Mgt. set 1Q22 as a clear demarcation of a low point in earnings impact from omicron and digital rollout spending, which should be taken as a clearing event for the shares, which should react positively. We expect the 18% YTD decline and a reversal from group underperformer to outperformer near term."
Stifel analyst Steven Wiecyznski (Buy, price target $120): "It's simple, we remain overly bullish. Shares seem massively undervalued at current levels. This management team is like a hot craps table, and we see no reason why a seven is going to turn up anytime soon."
Elsewhere on Wall Street, other bull-leaning firms that cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) included KeyBanc (to $100 from $127) and Cowen (to $110 from $125).
Shares of CZR rose 4.83% premarket to $80.27.
